Total Solar Eclipse 2017 App

For Android phones and tablets, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Total Solar Eclipse     Download Total Solar Eclipse Eclipse App Screenshot

Explore Total Solar Eclipse, our first mobile app that incorporates livestreaming. This free app gives you access to our live video streams of the total solar eclipse occurring on August 21, 2017, which will cross from the west to east coasts of the United States.

Tune in to five simultaneous video streams, all from your smart phone or tablet:

  • Live coverage hosted by Exploratorium educators and NASA scientists
  • Live coverage in Spanish hosted by Exploratorium educators
  • Non-narrated 3-hour live telescope view of the full eclipse as seen from Oregon
  • Non-narrated 3-hour live telescope view of the full eclipse as seen from Wyoming
  • Live telescope view with live musical sonification and accompaniment by the Kronos Quartet

Watching an eclipse with a group can enhance the experience as you observe shared reactions, questions, and comments. To help you connect to other observers, we’ve created a live Twitter view, where you can follow the conversation and tweet as you watch the eclipse live on the app. #eclipse2017, #solareclipse, #totalsolareclipse

Don’t have an AndroidTM  or iOS device? Not to worry, our website is mobile-friendly. You can watch the live eclipse video using any web browser on your phone or tablet.

For more on the eclipse

Head over to our official Exploratorium Total Solar Eclipse page, where you'll find our livestream viewing schedule, updates on the latest in #Eclipse2017 news, and much more.

 

More to Explore

Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Live Streams

Get #Eclipse2017 news and view eclipse live streams on August 21, 2017. ​

How to View a Solar Eclipse

Learn how to view a solar eclipse safely. (En español.)

About Eclipses

Find out all about solar eclipses.  

NASA LogoThis material is based upon work supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration under Grant No. NNX16AB96A issued through the Science Education Mission Directorate.

Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.
Android is a trademark of Google Inc.