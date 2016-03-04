Total Solar Eclipse 2017 App

- visit
- Buy Tickets
- Calendar
- Directions and Parking
- Hours
- Museum Map
- Restaurant & Café
- Exploratorium Store
- Accessibility
- FAQ
- Museum Galleries
- Bernard and Barbro Osher West Gallery 1: Human Phenomena
- South Gallery 2: Tinkering
- Bechtel Central Gallery 3: Seeing and Listening
- East Gallery 4: Living Systems
- North Gallery 5: Outdoor Exhibits
- Fisher Bay Observatory Gallery 6: Observing Landscapes
- PlayLists
- Arts at the Exploratorium
- Program Overview
- Works on View
- Center for Art & Inquiry
- Upcoming Events
- Arts Program Staff
- Arts Committee and Advisers
- School Field Trips
- Groups
- Travel Trade / Tour Operators
- Event Rentals
- Contact Us
- En Español
- 中文
- explore
- Activities
- Apps
- Blogs
- Videos
- Websites
- Browse by Topic
- Arts
- Astronomy & Space Exploration
- Chemistry
- Color
- Culture
- Earth, Ocean, & Atmosphere
- Electricity and Magnetism
- Energy
- Engineering and Tinkering
- Food & Cooking
- Geology - Materials
- Heat and Temperature
- Human Anatomy
- Language & Speech
- Life Science
- Light & Seeing
- Mathematics
- Mind
- Motion & Matter
- Navigation
- Optical Illusions
- Sound & Listening
- Sport Science
- Time
- Water
- Waves - Resonance
- education
- Professional Development Programs
- Teacher Institute
- About the Teacher Institute
- Summer Institute for Teachers
- Teacher Induction Program
- Leadership Program
- Teacher Institute Research
- NGSS STEM Education Conferences
- Science Snacks
- Meet the Teacher Institute Staff
- Institute for Inquiry
- What Is Inquiry?
- Inquiry-based Science and English Language Development
- Workshops
- Resource Library
- Meet the IFI Staff
- Field Trip Explainer Program
- Teacher Institute
- Learning About Learning
- Community Programs
- Tools for Teaching & Learning
- Professional Development Programs
- collaborations
- join + give
- Donate
- Ways to Get Involved
- Become a Member
- Our Supporters
- Learn More About Us
- Become a Volunteer
- about
- Our Story
- At a Glance
- press office
- visit
- explore
- education
- collaborations
- join + give